NPF holds rally against India-Myanmar border fencing, scrapping of FMR

KOHIMA, 2 Apr: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) held a rally at the border village of Longwa to protest the Centre’s decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar boundary.

Addressing the rally, NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon highlighted the shared customs and practices of families living across the two countries.

“We are living on our own land, and no one has the right to divide our home. We Nagas know our rights, and it is India that is attempting to curb them. We will protect our land at all costs,” he said.

Kikon, an MLA, said Nagas have been historically divided by “external forces,” and forced to live in various states and countries, including Myanmar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur.

He called for unity among the Nagas, emphasising that it was time for them to protect their culture, traditions, and rights.

He said that the border fencing contradicts the very principles of the Act East Policy and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ approach.

“It is our time to stand up for the rights our forefathers fought for, for the good of future generations,” he said.

“The real fight starts here (border villages). We must stand together and fight for our rights. We will not let our land be divided again,” Kikon said.

The rally, held on Tuesday, was attended by senior NPF leaders, community elders, and a large number of people. The ‘Angh’ Tonyei Phawang, who administers the village, also attended the rally.

They held banners and placards, protesting the decision of the Centre.

Kikon also pointed out that the ‘Angh’ of Longwa’s home is located across both the Indian and Myanmar borders, which makes the decision to fence “absurd and disruptive.”

He said the NPF will hold a similar rally on Thursday at the border village of Pangsha in Noklak district.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) was introduced to facilitate cross-border trade and the movement of people in areas along the border, allowing residents of the border districts in both countries to move freely within a 16 km radius of the border.

India and Myanmar share a 1,643-km-long border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision to scrap the FMR was taken to maintain the country’s internal security and demographic structure of the northeastern states. (PTI)