AdiSU raises concern over quality of anti-erosion work

PASIGHAT, 2 Apr: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has raised concerns over the quality of anti-erosion work on the Remi River, which aims to protect Mirem, Miglung and Remi villages in East Siang district.

The union is urging the East Siang deputy commissioner to constitute a monitoring board to ensure the project’s quality and adherence to technical specifications.

In a representation to the DC, AdiSU stated that the work is being carried out in a lump sum manner, disregarding the specifications outlined in the Notice Inviting Tender.

It also alleged that a considerable amount of the bill has already been released, despite the project being incomplete, sparking concerns of fund embezzlement.

The union criticized the Brahmaputra Board’s Itanagar division executive engineer and the firm M/s ATW India Pvt Ltd for the reported poor quality of work.

AdiSU is advocating for strict scrutiny of the project to prevent fund misuse and ensure the highest standards of work quality.

The anti-erosion project on the Remi River is crucial for the beneficiary villages, which face significant challenges

during the monsoon season. The project’s success is vital to preventing further damage and ensuring the villages’ safety.