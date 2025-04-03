Singhal motivates parents on World Autism Day

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Apr: Attending the World Autism Day celebration at K Blooming, an early intervention and learning centre, on Wednesday, secretary of health Ira Singhal motivated the parents of special children to develop patience while dealing with their children. She further urged them to teach their kids certain skills so that they can become independent as they grow up.

Singhal, known as a role model-especially, for those with disabilities-topped the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2014 and

became the first differently-abled woman to achieve this feat.

World Autism Day is celebrated every year on April 2nd to promote the acceptance, support and inclusion of autistic individuals, as well as to advocate for their rights. The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2025 is “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

On this occasion, a painting created by special children was displayed.

Tanya Agu, a former student leader, and Bamang Taniang, a youth leader and entrepreneur, along with Sonam Solung, deputy registrar at Rajiv Gandhi University, also spoke to motivate the parents.