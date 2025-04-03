Arunachal police arrest one for attacking fish seller, says situation along Assam-Arunachal boundary under control

BANDERDEWA, 2 Apr: Tense situation developed here along the Assam-Arunachal boundary after a fish seller was brutally attacked using machete causing serious injury. The incident took place around 6.30 pm in the evening in market area inside Arunachal. The police have arrested accused Phassang Niya.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed that condition of the victim is serious and he is receiving treatment. The situation in Banderdewa area though tense is under control. “I spoke to SP Lakhimpur. We are coordinating with Assam police,” he said.

As per the FIR lodged Phassang Niya attacked victim Arun Hazarika with machete for refusing to give fishes for free. He ordered 3 kg fish and refused to pay for it. The co-worker of the victim was also injured.