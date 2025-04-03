NEHR questions forceful PFR

ITANAGAR, 2 Apr: The Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) has raised concerns over the forceful Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) activities being conducted covertly under the pretext of road and bridge construction in the villages of Anini in Dibang Valley district.

NEHR alleged that these activities have been carried out without obtaining prior consent from the local villagers, which is a clear violation of their rights and due process.

The organization noted that there have been multiple instances of disagreements, leading to confrontations where villagers had to take action to resist these forceful activities. On one occasion, as a result, the dam developers’ staffs were compelled to leave the area.

In addressing a complaint on the issue to the deputy commissioner and divisional forest officer of Dibang Valley on Wednesday, NEHR chairperson adv. Ebo Mili cautioned that the situation has created unrest among the local population and has the potential to escalate further if their concerns are not addressed adequately.

He also reminded that no approval should be issued for any such projects without the explicit and informed consent of the villagers.

NEHR further urged prioritizing community engagement, transparency, and legal compliance in order to prevent further conflicts and ensure that the rights of the local residents are respected.