Mizoram officials on visit to study ILP system

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Apr: A team of government officials from Mizoram is currently on a visit to Arunachal Pradesh to study the implementation of the tourist inner line permit (ILP) at arrival system at the Naharlagun railway station.

The visit is aimed at exploring the feasibility of replicating the system in Mizoram as the state prepares for the commencement of railway services.

The visiting delegation, comprising officers from Mizoram’s transport and district administration departments, visited the ILP facilitation centre at the Naharlagun railway station for a firsthand experience of the ILP issuance process. They observed the exact procedures at the site, gaining insights into the operational workflow, documentation requirements, and coordination between various agencies.

The tourism department of Arunachal, which serves as the nodal agency for implementing the tourist ILP on arrival system, facilitated their visit.

The study tour is in response to a directive from the Mizoram chief secretary in view of preparations for new railway connectivity between Bairabi and Sairang. The insights gained from the visit will aid Mizoram in formulating an efficient mechanism for managing tourist entry permits at railway stations. (DIPRO)