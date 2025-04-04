RGU hosts review meeting on mental health project

RONO HILLS, 3 Apr: A consultative-cum-review meeting on the ongoing project of the ICMR, titled ‘Multistate Implementation Research Study on Suicide Risk Reduction and Improving Mental Well-being Among School and College Students’, was held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Thursday.

The meeting aimed to review the progress of the ongoing research study after one year of its implementation in higher education institutes and schools in Papum Pare and ICR districts.

Chairing the meeting, RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak emphasised the importance of the study, saying that “suicide prevention is a pressing concern that requires collaborative efforts from researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders.”

He encouraged the research team to continue their work and explore innovative solutions to address this critical issue. The VC also assured them of the university’s support and resources.

Co-principal investigator (PI) Dr Dharmeshwari Laurembam provided an overview of the research study and preliminary findings during the formative and iterative phase of the project.

The meeting concluded with the discussion on the next steps, timelines and milestones.

This study is expected to contribute significantly to the understanding of suicide risk reduction strategies in India, specifically in Arunachal Pradesh.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, PI Dr Tarun Mene, Co-PIs Dr Kakali Goswamia and Dr Amit Kumar, and other research team members were present at the meeting.