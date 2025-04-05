Digital service platform Keyi Panyor Suvidha launched

YACHULI, 4 Apr: The Keyi Panyor district administration has launched a digital service platform called ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ to provide citizens with easy access to essential government services.

The initiative is a part of the district’s efforts to leverage technology for efficient and citizen-friendly administration.

It aims to reduce bureaucratic delays and enhance digital outreach, allowing residents to avail services like police character certificate, police NOC for tender, birth certificate, permanent residential certificate, scheduled tribe (ST) certificate, inner line permit, income certificate, etc.

This WhatsApp-based platform, a joint initiative of the district administration and the district police, will enable users to access these services from the comfort of their homes, reducing the need for multiple visits to the DC office, Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta said.

The DC encouraged the citizens to utilise the digital platform to access various government services conveniently.

Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, administrative officers, the ZPC, and all heads of departments attended the launch programme. (DIPRO)