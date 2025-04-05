Par panel urges govt to boost youth and sports funding, address vacancies

NEW DELHI, 4 Apr: A parliamentary committee has called for urgent action to address chronic underfunding, staffing shortages and underutilisation of resources in the department of youth affairs (DoYA) and the department of sports.

The 366th Report on the Demands for Grants (2025-26), tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, highlighted gaps in youth engagement programmes and sports development initiatives, urging the government to prioritise these sectors to harness India’s demographic dividend and elevate its global sporting stature.

The committee expressed dismay that the DoYA receives just 0.02% of the union government’s budget, a figure it deemed inadequate, given India’s vast youth population.

It noted that a significant portion of the department’s increased expenditure stems from one-time costs such as Rs 64.26 crores spent on upgrading the MY Bharat portal rather than sustained programmatic growth.

Past underutilisation of funds, the report warned, undermines the department’s case for a larger allocation, recommending full utilisation of the 2025-26 budget to strengthen its position.

Staffing shortages were a recurring concern, particularly within the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) – a key youth engagement body. Of the 2,273 sanctioned posts, 1,089 remain vacant, including 240 of 560 district youth officer (DYO) positions.

The committee criticised the slow pace of recruitment, noting that the last direct hiring occurred in FY 2019-20. With NYKS now autonomous and recruiting through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the report urged immediate action to fill these gaps, as overburdened DYOs managing multiple districts hinder programme effectiveness.

The committee also highlighted the limited reach of the NYKS, operational in only 623 of India’s 788 districts. It recommended expanding the organisation nationwide, increasing sanctioned posts and securing additional funds to support this growth.

Similarly, the National Service Scheme (NSS) faces a 50% volunteer vacancy rate, prompting a call for a concrete action plan to bolster participation, especially in colleges and universities.

The report criticised the NYKS for running too many programmes – 42 core and 11 special initiatives – diluting its brand. It suggested adopting a few flagship programmes to build recognition among youths, supplemented by special initiatives as needed.

To enhance long-term impact, the committee proposed tracking NYKS, NSS and National Youth Volunteers (NYV) alumni via the MY Bharat portal, leveraging its profile features to create a robust network and assess programem outcomes.

The department of sports drew praise for achievements like India’s 29-medal haul at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and the expansion of dope testing by 75% since 2022.

The committee, however, flagged persistent challenges, including a budget utilisation rate of just 87.2% in FY24 for the Khelo India scheme and staffing shortages in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The report urged integrating sports with education, proposing residential sports schools at SAI’s National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) and a sports-school curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy.

It also called for talent scouting rallies in rural and remote areas, akin to Army recruitment drives, to identify and support young athletes aged 8-14.

The committee advocated increased financial incentives, recommending tax-exempt prize money for sportspersons and pensions for retired athletes comparable to those of Class 1 officers.

It also suggested annual Khelo India Games and National Games, urging collaboration with the Indian Olympic Association to ensure regularity and accessibility.

Youth hostels were flagged for poor maintenance and misuse by some states.

The committee urged both the Centre and state governments to allocate funds for repairs and recommended new hostels in metropolitan cities, state capitals and educational hubs, with separate facilities for girls.

It also proposed repurposing hostels as co-working spaces for young entrepreneurs, as suggested at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in January 2025. (PTI)