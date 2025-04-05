New APPSC exam hall inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: The newly constructed examination hall of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was inaugurated here on Friday by APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa.

The construction of halls was fast-tracked to facilitate the smooth conduct of the APPSCC (Mains) Examination 2024-25. The facility comprises 18 halls across three floors, with a total seating capacity for over 1,400 candidates.

The event was attended by the commission’s members Koj Tari, Rosy Taba, and Jalash Pertin, along with officials from the APPSC and the public works department.

APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur Mital in a statement informed that the new building is equipped with modern infrastructure, including high-quality lighting, central cooling, CCTV surveillance, accessible washrooms, and lifts for ease of access.

Further, she said that the preparation for the upcoming mains exam,

scheduled for 6, 7, 9, and 10 April, will be held at both the new and the old APPSC buildings. “Senior government officials have been appointed as observers and coordinators to ensure smooth conduct. Adequate male and female security personnel will be deployed for frisking and law and order duties, while traffic police will oversee traffic management on exam days,” said the secretary.

She also emphasised that candidates should diligently follow the instructions mentioned on the admit cards and come in advance to the exam centre to ensure the completion of all formalities on time.