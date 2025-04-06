‘Finance quiz’ organised at IGGC

TEZU, 5 Apr: The commerce department of Indira Gandhi Govt College (IGGC) here in Lohit district organised a ‘Finance Quiz’ in collaboration with Zerodha Varsity, Bengaluru, on 4 April.

Over 100 students from arts, science, and commerce departments participated in the event, which aimed to promote financial literacy among young people.

The event consisted of two rounds – a preliminary round

with over 100 participants and a final round with 18 students divided into six groups.

Ahil Abraham Techil [quiz master], and Aashish Kumar Thakur from Zerodha Varsity were the resource persons.

The winners received certificates and monetary awards, distributed by Associate Professor Dr MK Jana.

Earlier, IGGC Principal Dr K Megu emphasised the importance of financial literacy for individuals from all walks of life.