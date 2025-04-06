Drug peddlers nabbed, contraband seized

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Apr: The Naharlagun police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Hage Opo (24) and Mom Riche Dorjee (19), and seized 10 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 12.4 grams, besides 51 tablets of Nitcor-10 (Nitrazepam 10mg), one used syringe, and three pistol-shaped lighters with concealed knife from their possession.

The arrest was made after a police team, comprising Inspector Krishnendu Dev, SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, KC K Mosi, HC P Tari, Ct D Borah and Ct Token Pertin, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, conducted a raid in Nyigam Colony here.

A case [u/s 21(b)/27/29 NDPS Act r/w Section 28 Arms Act] has been registered in this regard at the Naharlagun police station, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo informed in a release.