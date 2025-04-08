‘ATURTO Dirang Dominance’ introduces featherweight c’ship belt

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The seventh edition of ATURTO 3.0, Arunachal’s very own MMA promotion, is all set to be held in Dirang in West Kameng district on 26 April.

This fight promotion, dubbed ‘Dirang Dominance’, is introducing a championship belt of its own. Dirang Dominance will headline 20 fighters, including eight fighters fighting for the ATURTO featherweight championship belt.

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Monday, ATURTO CEO Higio Tarak announced, “We are introducing the featherweight belt this year.”

Tarak informed that eight professional players in the featherweight division will be fighting in the league format.

“Of them, four will emerge victorious to fight in the 8th edition, around September. After that, the two winners of the 8th edition will fight for the title of ATURTO featherweight champion,” the CEO informed.

Tarak said that the event will feature fighters like Neitso Angami, a K1 kumite featherweight champion, who trains out of TCA Nagaland, one of the most reputed MMA gyms in India, and has no professional loss till date; Niranjan Singh, GAMMA Asian gold medallist, 2022 and GAMMA World bronze medallist, 2023; Krishna Payasi, a veteran with a 2-2 record, who trains out of the prestigious Team Relentless; and Kon Jarbin, who made his amateur and semi-pro debut in ATURTO and is now making his pro debut in ATURTO.

ATURTO vice president (operations) Dhananjay Morang said that ATURTO MMA is poised to significantly boost sports tourism in Arunachal Pradesh by leveraging the growing popularity of mixed martial arts (MMA) and the state’s unique appeal as a destination.

Morang went on to say that “the event appeals to a wide range of visitors, including MMA fans, athletes, coaches, and media personnel.

“With its shift to a professional format in 2024, featuring international fighters like Kim Jun-Seok from South Korea, ATURTO has elevated its status, potentially drawing global attention,” Morang added.

Apart from sports tourism, the event is expected to boost local economy through tourism and promoting local talent, Morang said.

“ATURTO showcases Arunachal’s emerging MMA fighters, such as Punyajit Likharu, who won the main event in 2024, and others like Diyo Rimo and Nyke Singpho. This not only inspires local youths but also ties the sport to the state’s identity, offering tourists a chance to engage with authentic cultural narratives,” he added.