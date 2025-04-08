GSI, CESHS sign MoU for collaboration in scientific studies

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) of the state government to foster collaboration in scientific studies related to geothermal energy and other geosciences in Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast India.

The MoU was signed at the GSI’s Northeast headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya, on the sidelines of the 175th anniversary celebration of the GSI on Monday.

GSI Director General Dr Asit Saha described the MoU as “a significant milestone that will help shape the geological, mineralogical, hydrological, and

broader earth science landscape of the Arunachal Himalayan region.” Dr Saha assured full support from the GSI, reaffirming its commitment to assist the CESHS in promoting earth science development.

CESHS Director Tana Tage highlighted the GSI’s contributions, stating, “From mapping vast terrains and discovering key mineral resources to studying seismic activity and advancing geo-scientific knowledge, the GSI has been a cornerstone of India’s scientific journey.”

He noted that CESHS, though a relatively young institution, shares a similar vision with the GSI and aims to contribute meaningfully to earth sciences.

Tage emphasised the potential of the Arunachal Himalaya as a promising geothermal province, with immense energy resources lying beneath the surface.

He expressed hope that this collaboration would mark the beginning of a new chapter, blending traditional knowledge with scientific innovation and bringing local insights and enthusiasm to the table.

“Let this MoU be a symbol of our shared commitment to science, sustainability, and service,” he said.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by GSI Deputy Director General Dr Saibal Ghosh, its Additional Director General Dr Joyesh Bagchi, all deputy director generals from the Northeast region, and senior scientists of the GSI.