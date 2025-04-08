Drug peddler arrested, narcotic seized

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The Itanagar police arrested a habitual drug peddler and seized narcotic and psychotropic substances from his possession on Sunday evening.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding drug peddling activities in F and G Sector, a team from the Itanagar police station, led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi and Inspector K Yangfo, carried out a raid near the Rural Bank, adjacent to Aditya Drug House pharmacy, under the supervision of the Itanagar superintendent of police.

During the raid, two suspects were intercepted. A search of one of the individuals led to the recovery of four vials containing 6.8 grams of suspected heroin, 27 tablets of Nitcor-10 (Nitrazepam 10 mg), 10 tablets of Nitrosun-10 (Nitrazepam 10 mg), and four syringes.

The accused was identified as Semo Tok (24), a resident of Sede village in Pakke-Kessang district, currently residing in

Vivek Vihar, Itanagar. He was taken into custody at the scene. The total weight of the seized contraband was 10.18 grams.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, including Sections 21(b), 27, 27A, and 29. Investigation is underway to uncover the source of the narcotics and any networks involved in its distribution, the police said.