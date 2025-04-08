SHERGAON, 7 Apr: A two-day ‘Responsible Tourism Meet-2025’, organised by the department of tourism, concluded here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The event brought together key tourism stakeholders, government officials, community representatives, and NGOs from Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states to deliberate on sustainable and responsible tourism practices rooted in local culture, ecology, and community involvement.

During the meet, interactive sessions were held with homestay and farm stay owners, members of village councils and NGOs, including members of NGO Zgang Depga of Jigaon, who shared insights into their ‘Project Granjo – Cherry Blossom Tree Sponsorship Programme’. Exhibitions showcasing SHG members weaving products and community achievements of Shergaon were also held.

Villages and communities that have initiated responsible tourism practices, such as Gobuk and Simong (Upper Subansiri), Labokore (Shi-Yomi), Chullyu (Keyi Panyor), and villages from Tirap, Changlang and Longding actively participated in the event, sharing their efforts and success stories.

The programme also included visits to local landmarks, such as the Garung Thuk community library, the state horticulture farm, the trout hatchery, the Kamcho Yami (Thungi gonpa) rhododendron garden, the Zengbu gonpa, the Sacred Groves, the Yokmuzor Buddha Park, and the Chillipam gonpa.

The meet was attended by Tourism Director Manjunath R, Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, waste management expert Ranju G Barman, Indo-Bhutan Friendship Association co-ordinator Soham Chakraborty, adviser on rural tourism & homestay to GoAP Raj Basu, culture & development specialist Madhura Dutta, and head of CX, Hindustan Times Saurav Shukla, besides district tourism officers, members of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) and tourism stakeholders from Meghalaya.

NGO Garung Thuk chairman Ledo Thungun and vice chairman DK Thungon, along with member Lobsang Tashi Thungon were also present. (DIPRO)