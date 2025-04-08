Exotic vegetable seeds handed over to FPC

TAWANG, 7 Apr: In a step towards promoting sustainable horticulture and enhancing the livelihood of local farmers, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darrang on Monday handed over high-yielding exotic vegetable seeds to Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company (FPC) Ltd chairperson Nawang Chonzom.

The initiative, aimed at supporting local farmers, included free distribution of seeds such as broccoli, red cabbage, yellow zucchini, green zucchini, capsicum, leek, and other exotic vegetables.

The seeds were procured by District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman as part of a collaborative effort to boost organic and scientific farming practices in the district. This move is expected to contribute significantly to improving food security and raising the income of farmers by diversifying their produce and encouraging market-oriented cultivation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC encouraged the farmers to adopt crop-specific organic practices and follow scientific methods of cultivation to ensure quality produce and maximise yields. He emphasised the importance of sustainable farming, and urged the farmers to make use of the opportunity to enhance their livelihoods. (DIPRO)