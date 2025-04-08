RGU students taken on study tour to Sikkim, Darjeeling

RONO HILLS, 7 Apr: Twenty-eight students of the social work department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here were taken on a weeklong study tour to Sikkim and Darjeeling (WB) from 30 March to 5 April.

The study tour, a part of experiential learning under the NEP-2020, was guided by the theme ‘Culture, Nature & Sustainability: Learning Imperatives from Himalayan Foothills – Sikkim and Darjeeling’, and the students were accompanied by Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar and Urvashi Gaurav of RGU’s social work department.

“This educational experience provided the students with a unique opportunity to engage deeply with the socio-cultural diversity, ecological richness, and sustainable development practices of the region.

From the fully organic state Sikkim to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Darjeeling and the border village Pashupatinagar, Ilam, Nepal, the students explored how traditional wisdom, grassroots initiatives, and community resilience intersect to create sustainable living models,” the university informed in a release.

The study tour included visits to Nathula Pass and the government fruit preservation factory in Sikkim, and the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling.

The students also explored the tea gardens in Darjeeling, obtaining firsthand exposure to “the role of professional humanitarian intervention (social work) in different settings,” the release stated. The students also witnessed the efficacy of community-led efforts towards addressing climate vulnerabilities, promoting organic farming, and fostering inclusive development, it said.

“The serene landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Himalayan foothills served as a living classroom, reinforcing the importance of sustainability, ethical engagement, and context-sensitive social work practice, offering insights into interconnectedness of culture, ecology and community resilience,” the release added.