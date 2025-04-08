Guv interacts with Sainik School aspirants

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik interacted with Sainik School aspirants from Sarli in Kurung Kumey district, Taksing and Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, and Kamporijo in Kamle district at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

The young aspirants have been part of a dedicated coaching initiative conducted by the troops of the Spear Corps, aimed at preparing children from remote border villages for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination.

Interacting with the students, the governor encouraged them to “cultivate a spirit of participation, inquisitiveness, hard work, and the essential habits of reading and writing.” He also stressed the importance of

maintaining good health and discipline, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Parnaik commended the efforts of the Spear Corps in raising awareness and inspiring children from remote areas to pursue admission into Sainik Schools. He said that “the initiative is a shining example of civil-military cooperation, offering new pathways of empowerment for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh’ border areas.”

The governor expressed satisfaction that border village communities, which he had visited in 2008 as a corps commander, are now benefiting from opportunities provided under the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana.

The Spear Corps’ initiative began in the far-flung regions of Sarli and Taksing, aiming to identify, educate, and motivate eligible students. Out of 65 screened students, 32 (21 girls and 11 boys) were selected for comprehensive training. The programme included primary assessments, subject-specific coaching, and regular evaluations. The troops also coordinated with the civil administration to ensure the correction of required documents, and made travel and lodging arrangements for students to reach the examination centres in Itanagar. (Raj Bhavan)