East Siang DA rejects demand for new CD block

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 7 Apr: The East Siang district administration (DA) has rejected a demand for creating a new community development (CD) block in Depi, citing insufficient population and geographical contiguity issues.

Instead, the district administration has suggested merging Depi, Depi-Moli, and Detak villages with the Ruksin CD block, and Sido and Korang villages with the Bilat CD block.

According to a report submitted by the Ruksin sub-divisional administration, the proposal to create a new CD block in Depi lacks logical justification.

The report stated that the area comprises a small population, and that there is no

geographical contiguity to disturb communication with Ruksin and Bilat CD blocks.

After the creation of Lower Siang district, carved out from East Siang, developmental works for Depi, Depi-Moli, and Detak, Korang and Sido villages are still managed by various government departments of Lower Siang district, causing inconvenience to the residents in terms of placing government schemes, mobility, monitoring, etc.

To address this, the East Siang district administration has proposed amalgamating the villages with Ruksin and Bilat CD blocks, respectively, to ensure that all developmental works are looked after by the East Siang district authority.

The Ruksin sub-divisional administration, following the demand for creation of a new CD block, had conducted a survey in February this year.

The district administration has submitted the survey report to the state’s rural development department, suggesting the merger of the villages with the respective CD blocks.

The move aims to streamline administrative processes and improve the delivery of services to the affected villages.