Peace along the interstate boundary

A joint verification exercise for the demarcation of the interstate boundary between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam was carried out in Tarasso circle of Balijan subdivision, which was dubbed a progressive step forward in building trust and ensuring the rights and welfare of the people residing along the border, according to a government press statement.

The high-level verification team was led by Assam’s Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowar and Doimuh MLA Nabam Vivek, accompanied by forest officials, including the divisional forest officers from Papum Pare and Bishwanath districts. Administrative officers, goan burahs, and other stakeholders were also part of the team that conducted on-ground physical verification of the boundaries at key locations.

With the border skirmishes between neighbouring countries being a regular occurrence due to disputes over land along the border, such interactions are crucial.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a visit to Arunachal recently said that he and his Arunachali counterpart are committed to resolving the border dispute between the two states. Chief Minister Pema Khandu reciprocated by stating that the historic Namsai Declaration of 15 July, 2022, to resolve the decades-old interstate boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was possible due to the proactive role of the Assam chief minister. Such a positive mindset will undoubtedly pave the way for joint cooperation.

The local communities living along the border are important stakeholders for peaceful coexistence and peace along the border; therefore, they should be involved in the management of the border.

Sometimes, for the sake of peace and the wellbeing of all, maintaining the status quo might be key. Therefore, all the pros and cons must be studied carefully.