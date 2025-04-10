APCC seeks special financial grants for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in a memorandum addressed to the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission on Tuesday highlighted serious geographical and developmental impediments faced by the people of the state, and proposed various measures for their mitigation.

The APCC sought special financial grants for preservation and protection of the virgin forests and wildlife sanctuaries of Arunachal, and for development of the areas under horticulture and medicinal plants cultivation, as well as special support for an agri-horti export zone and cold chain infrastructure for agriculture products to prevent post-harvest losses.

It also sought financial grants for protection of the hills and mountains of Arunachal and development of eco and adventure tourism in the state. It sought a special grant for climate change-related disasters, especially glacial lake outburst flood; grants for early warning systems to minimise human and material loss due to climate-related disasters; and setting up of a state glaciers commission and river basin water management systems.