Puna Saalyang from Arunachal qualifies for NDA

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: Puna Saalyang, an Arunachali student from the Rashtriya Indian Military College’s (RIMC) school in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), has qualified to study to become a fighter pilot at the National Defence Academy (NDA), securing the 67th rank on the national level.

Saalyang has completed Class 12 from the RIMC school, and will be joining the NDA in Pune (Maharashtra) to train and study to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Son of District Tourism Officer Puna Rambya and Puna Yakang, Saalyang hails from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. He did his early schooling from

Love Dale Residential School, Hapoli, and the Doon International School in Dehradun.

Saalyang secured the top rank from among the candidates from the Northeast to join the RIMC school in Dehradun in November 2020.

The RIMC has one of the top military schools in India and annually conducts entrance examinations to grant admission to a select group of students.

Only two seats are allotted to the Northeast region, and Saalyang secured the top position. He secured an all-India ranking of 12th and had taken admission in Class 8 at the RIMC school.