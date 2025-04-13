OIL ranks 3rd among top dream companies

DULIAJAN, 12 Apr: Oil India Limited (OIL) was ranked the third best company to work for among over 500 public and private sector organisations in India at the prestigious ‘Dream Companies to Work For’ awards.

The recognition was conferred during the three-day 33rd World HRD Congress, held in February at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai.

The award was received by representatives from OIL’s HR relations department and the Indian Oil Workers Union (IOWU). The recognition highlights the OIL’s commitment to creating a people-centric, innovative, and growth-oriented workplace.

In addition to the top-three ranking, the OIL secured four more honours at the event: Leading HR practices for quality work life for its ‘WE Assessment’ initiative; best knowledge management sharing initiatives for the ‘HR Clinic & Gyan Manthan’ programme; innovating HR through leveraging digital solutions for transparency and efficiency under the HR Tech Awards; and organisation with best employee relations practices under the Global HR Excellence Awards.

These awards are a testament to the company’s excellence in quality work life, knowledge sharing, digital HR innovation, and employee relations.

The World HRD Congress is a prestigious global platform celebrating excellence and innovation in human resource development, bringing together HR professionals, business leaders, and change-makers from over 130 countries. The event recognises organisations that are setting benchmarks in people management and workplace culture.