AAF bids adieu to Prof Chaudhuri

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Apr: The Arunachal Anthropological Forum (AAF) bid adieu to the founding head of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) anthropology department, Prof Sarit Kumar Chaudhuri, in a function held here on Saturday.

Prof Chaudhuri, who first came to Arunachal Pradesh in the early 1990s, served in RGU for over 19 years. He played a pivotal role in establishing the department of anthropology as an independent department in 2012, and served in various important capacities, including as dean of the faculty of social sciences, head of the International Scholars’ Cell, and head of the newly formed research centre.

In addition to his academic leadership at RGU, Prof Chaudhuri was also part of the government-commissioned project on the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh: Tribal Resistance Movements’. He contributed to research efforts that aimed to bring to light the stories of tribal resistance during colonial times. As part of this initiative, he was a member of the research team that visited the British Museum in London, further strengthening academic and cultural ties at the international level.

He also served as the director of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, and is currently the vice-chancellor of Alipurduar University, West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Chaudhuri expressed his deep emotional bond with the state, stating that Arunachal would always hold a special place in his heart. He assured everyone present that he would remain connected with the academic community of the state and extend his support whenever needed.

AAF chairperson Jimmy Sonam on behalf of the forum expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prof Chaudhuri for his pioneering academic contributions, his humility, and the inspiration he has provided to generations of students and colleagues.

The event also featured brief remarks from two of Prof Chaudhuri’s former students – Dr Tarh Ramya, assistant professor and head of the department of tribal studies at Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, and Dr Ratna Tayeng, assistant professor and head of the department of anthropology, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

Both spoke warmly of his mentorship and lasting influence.