Two accused arrested from WB and Assam

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Apr: The Naharlagun police have arrested a jeweller who fraudulently collected gold ornaments on the pretext of repairing and remaking, and a person who fraudulently withdrew money from the bank account of a local woman, from West Bengal and Assam, respectively.

The jeweller, identified as Debashish Kar, used to operate from a shop in G Extension here, and was arrested from Habra in West Bengal. He had fled Naharlagun after accumulating a substantial quantity of gold jewellery from customers, who later lodged complaints at the Naharlagun police station.

Kar was arrested following sustained technical and conventional surveillance by a police team led by SI N Rama, with assistance from the West Bengal Police. The accused has been brought back to Naharlagun for further investigation.

In another case, one Srinu Chekka (33) was arrested from Ambari in Assam’s Guwahati by a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector K Dev, on the charge of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 4 lakh from a local woman’s bank account. The arrest was made with assistance from the Assam Police, and the accused has been brought to Naharlagun for further investigation.