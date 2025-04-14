APFRA not against any religion; intended to protect all religious practices: Natung

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Home Minister Mama Natung said that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 is not against any religion but is intended to protect all religious practices in the state.

Natung said this during a state-level workshop on ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan-2025’, organised by the state BJP at its headquarters here on Saturday.

Natung clarified that the rules under the Act are currently being framed in compliance with the directives of the high court. He said that some sections of the public have misinterpreted the Act “due to lack

of awareness,” and emphasised the need for proper information dissemination down to the grassroots level.

Natung affirmed that the Act would not be repealed but amended with appropriate rules in the larger interest of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Stating that Dr Ambedkar not only drafted the Constitution but also safeguarded India through his vision and principles, Natung criticised the Congress party for “misleading the people for decades by spreading the false narrative that the BJP is against the Constitution of India.”

He strongly refuted this claim, asserting that “the BJP has always upheld the Constitution, while the Congress has exploited it for vote bank politics.”

He urged party workers to educate the masses at the grassroots level about the “misdeeds of the Congress party, particularly its treatment of Dr Ambedkar’s legacy.”

Highlighting the various developmental initiatives undertaken by the state and the central governments, Natung urged BJP workers to spread awareness about these achievements at the grassroots level to ensure that the public is well-informed and engaged in the progress of the state.

State BJP president Kaling Moyong in his address paid rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, describing him as “the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a tireless champion of social justice and the rights of marginalised communities.”

He expressed deep concern that “despite Dr Ambedkar’s monumental contributions, he was subjected to consistent insult and marginalisation by the Congress party – both during his lifetime and posthumously.”

Highlighting the significance of the ongoing state-level workshop, Moyong stated that a 10-day-long programme under the ‘Samman Abhiyan-2025’ will be held from 14 to 25 April, with a series of events and activities planned at the district, mandal and booth levels across the state.

Speaking on national reform initiatives, Moyong voiced strong support for the concept of ‘One Nation, One Election’, calling it a transformative idea that is beneficial for the country. He affirmed that the state BJP is actively working to promote this initiative, and urged district presidents, mandal presidents, and party workers to create awareness and mobilise public understanding about this concept at the grassroots level.

State BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar elaborated the objectives and significance of the workshop.

During the technical session, Niglar delivered a presentation titled ‘From Neglect to Reverence: Betrayal by Congress, Honour by BJP’. In his address, he highlighted how Dr Ambedkar’s legacy was “historically neglected by the Congress,” and how the BJP has taken significant steps to appropriately honour and promote his ideals and contributions. He called on party workers to carry this message forward and ensure that Dr Ambedkar’s vision reaches every citizen.

National resource person Arun Halder delivered a presentation on the theme ‘BJP vs Congress: A Tale of Constitutional Integrity vs Constitutional Sabotage’. Halder traced the historical journey from the Emergency era to the present-day debate on reservations, highlighting how the Congress party repeatedly undermined the Constitution. He highlighted the “Congress’ crushing of democratic rights during the Emergency, manipulative constitutional amendments, and attempts to sabotage the constitutional mandate on social justice.”

In contrast, he emphasised how the BJP “has worked to uphold and strengthen the Constitution, particularly in the areas of social justice and democratic values.”

He further elaborated the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance by focusing on initiatives such as “kalyan samman” and “pratinidhitva empowerment,” which aim to empower marginalised communities and ensure their active representation under the BJP governance.

State BJP Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen and Samman Abhiyan member Taying Shakuntala also spoke.

MLA Mutchu Mithi, former minister Taba Tedir, Morcha heads, district presidents, district in-charges, district conveners and co-conveners of the programme, and party workers attended the programme.