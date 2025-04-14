Dr Singh felicitated by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

NEW DELHI, 13 Apr: Dr Sanjay Singh, OSD at the Arunachal Bhavan here in the national capital, was felicitated by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the occasion of the hospital’s foundation day.

He was recognised with the ‘Friend of the Hospital for Facilitating Patients from Arunachal Pradesh’ award.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the event, presented the award to Dr Singh on Sunday.

“I’m truly humbled and honoured to receive the award. This award belongs not just to me but to every patient we’ve had the honour to help – and to the incredible team working tirelessly behind the scenes. It strengthens my commitment to serve with even more dedication and heart,” said Dr Singh.