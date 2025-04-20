Union minister takes stock of highway projects in Arunachal

PASIGHAT, 19 Apr: Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta took stock of the completed and ongoing national highways projects in the state during a review meeting he chaired here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The minister also assessed the proposals for awarding works and the preparation of DPRs for new roads.

He said that providing correct data is vital in gauging the performance of the district. “To push the national economy to the bigger level, good road connectivity plays a vital role,” he added.

The meeting was attended by MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, HoDs, and others. (DIPRO)