The Arunachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) recently organised a three-day hands-on training programme on the use of bathymetric survey devices, aimed at strengthening preparedness against glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Arunachal.

Such training is important, as Arunachal currently has 32 identified high-risk glacial lakes.

Conducted under the National GLOF Risk Management Programme (NGRMP), the initiative sought to enhance the technical capacity of officials and experts involved in future surveys of high-risk glacial lakes.

Officials and experts from the IMD, GSI, APSAC, the Water Resources Department, SDMA, and district disaster management authorities participated in the programme, making it an inclusive initiative involving all departments concerned. The authority also highlighted the shortage of technical experts in the field and stressed the need for inter-departmental cooperation for future survey and mitigation work.

The APSDMA has also emphasised the need for electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) studies to examine the internal structure and stability of moraine dams surrounding glacial lakes for effective disaster risk management. As the state remains vulnerable, preparedness must remain at the core of disaster management efforts. With climate vulnerability becoming increasingly unpredictable, such studies will go a long way in strengthening preparedness for future contingencies.