Congratulating government employees on the enhancement of dearness allowance and dearness relief, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism that they would reciprocate by giving their best for the welfare of the people, reaching even the last person in the queue. The state government has announced a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for serving employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners.

The revision raises the existing rate from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension with effect from 1 January, 2026. The move follows the Government of India’s decision issued in April regarding enhancement of DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners. The enhanced DA will benefit All India Service officers serving under the Arunachal Pradesh government, central government employees on deputation to the state and all regular state government employees. Similarly, pensioners and family pensioners will receive the enhanced DR.

The benefit will cover around 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners across the state. The annual financial implication of the enhancement is estimated at Rs 100.54 crore, including Rs 83.31 crore towards DA allowance and Rs 17.24 crore towards DR relief. In addition, arrears from January to April 2026 will be paid in cash, involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 33.51 crore. Altogether, the total financial implication, including arrears, is estimated at Rs 117.30 crore.

Government employees remain the backbone of the state administration. The successful implementation of projects, welfare schemes and developmental programmes largely depends on their efficiency, sincerity and commitment. If employees perform their responsibilities effectively and ensure that government schemes reach the people properly, much of the government’s task is accomplished. The delivery of public services and the success of governance ultimately rest on the strength of the administrative machinery.