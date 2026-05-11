Parents across the state are strongly protesting the sudden and steep fee hike introduced by Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya-run schools.

Many parents claimed that the fees have been increased by nearly 100%, making it difficult for families to afford it.

Parents alleged that the school authorities did not provide prior notice before implementing the fee hike, causing financial shock and confusion.

The All Papum Poma Students’ Union has submitted a letter to VKV authorities, expressing concern over the fee hike and warning a protest at VKV Balijan if the issue is not resolved soon as it requested a reasonable reduction in fees and demanded an instalment-based payment system, so that financially weaker students are not deprived of education.

The student union also demanded that at least 50% of seats at VKV Balijan be reserved for local students because local communities had contributed land and support for establishing the school.

Insiders claim that VKVs are facing financial difficulties because government grant-in-aid has reduced over the years while operational costs and the number of schools have increased, and that unpaid fees remained pending from the previous session. But no matter what the claims are, the fact is that such drastic increase in fees isn’t acceptable as the institution portrays itself as schools for the economically weaker section of the society and on grant-in-aid from the government, no matter how much the amount is. The primary goal is a provide education, and it should remain so. The schools have a reputation of providing quality education at affordable fees as compared to other schools, and it should strive to do so without affecting the children and their future.