The NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on 3 May was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak.

The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with nearly 23 lakh candidates appearing nationwide and a turnout of 96.92 per cent.

The Rajasthan Police reported that a “guess paper” for Chemistry, allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination, contained approximately 410 questions, of which nearly 120 reportedly appeared in the actual question paper.

The CBI registered an FIR after the government directed it to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the irregularities. The agency has filed a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft, and destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, said that fresh dates will be notified within the “next seven to 10 days.”

The cancellation has caused outrage among medical aspirants, parents, and institutions across the country. Considered one of the toughest examinations in the country, NEET requires years of preparation, often beginning as early as secondary school. The NTA’s failure to ensure a foolproof conduct of the examination raises serious questions about its efficiency and credibility. It must ensure that such lapses do not occur again and that the next examination is conducted under strict security measures. Those responsible should be held accountable, and the NTA must also take responsibility for the failure.