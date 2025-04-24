MECHUKHA, 23 Apr: Shi Yomi Artiste Forum (SYAF) has organized its first Shi Yomi Singing Idol Competition -Season 1, where Dune Dinrup Podo was the winner.

Tatum Chije, Ani Pusang and Same Yorme were the first, the second and the third runners-up, respectively. Jhoni Pigyor secured the fourth runner-up position.

The winner, the first runner-up and the second runner-up were awarded cash prizes along with trophies, while the third and fourth runners-up were given cash prizes.

Singer, composer, lyricists and director Ashok Sonam Tajo was the chief judge of the competition.

The event aimed to provide a platform for the budding singers of the district to expose their talents.