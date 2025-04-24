Earth Day celebrated in Anjaw

HAWAI, 23 Apr: The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Itanagar, celebrated Earth Day with a two-day programme here at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Anjaw district on 21-22 April, with an aim to promote environmental awareness. The theme of Earth Day was “Our Earth, Our Planet Renewable Energy Now.”

On the first day of the celebration, drawing and essay competitions on environmental conservation among the students were organized. This was followed by a plantation drive and cleanliness programme on 22 April in order to promote environmental responsibility.

Participating in the celebration, Hawai EAC Vikhelum Bellai spoke on the significance of renewable energy and urged the students play their role for environmental protection.

ADMO Bredenso Yun and Hawai BDO Chagam Dolo also spoke on the occasion.

CESHS also celebrated Earth Day at its office premises in Itanagar with cleanliness drive and plantation programme.