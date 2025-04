The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress organised a candlelight service at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Itanagar, on Thursday evening and paid tributes to those who perished in the Pahalgam terrorist attack – especially to IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang from Arunachal Pradesh. The candlelight service was attended by APCC president Nabam Tuki, along with other APCC office bearers.