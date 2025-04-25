NERIST hosts int’l symposium on Indo-Russian alliance in emerging technologies

NIRJULI, 25 Apr: A two-day international symposium on the ‘Future of Indo-Russian Alliance in Emerging Trends of Robotics, IoT, Drones & Additive Technology’ was organised by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here from 21 to 22 April.

Organised by the NERIST’s electronics and communication engineering department, the symposium was convened in the hybrid mode, attracting participation from academicians, industry professionals, research scholars, and students across India and abroad.

With the Indo-Russian alliance at the heart of its agenda, the symposium highlighted synergies between the two nations in pioneering innovations across multiple sectors, including defence, agriculture, nuclear energy, transportation, and life sciences.

Speaking during the inaugural programme, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S underscored the importance of cross-border academic and technological partnerships, especially in an era defined by digital transformation and automation.

Moscow-based INDRA LLC’s director general Zhidkov Andrei-Vadimovich, NERIST Academics Dean Prof Sarsing Gao, and its R&D Prof Madhu Bala Sharma and Noida-based Exacodal Infocorp’s IoT director Prof Alok Dwivedi were also present.

The first technical session on day one focused on the ‘Future of Indo-Russian Alliance in Robotics and its Application’, with keynote lectures by Zhidkov Andrei-Vadimovich, Dr C Divya (Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tamil Nadu), and engineer Jay Chand (Kamla Nehru Institute, UP). The experts explored robotic innovations and their applications in smart manufacturing, defence, and healthcare.

This was followed by a session on ‘Drones and their Application’, featuring talks by Prof SK Soni (MMM University, Gorakhpur), and Maj Pooja Yadav of the Indian Army. The speakers shared critical insights into UAV development, operational deployment, and aerial surveillance capabilities that strengthen both civilian and military operations.

The second day of the symposium delved into additive manufacturing and its transformative potential in product design, prototyping, and sustainable engineering. Technical Session III featured Prof SK Sinha (BIT Mesra, Patna), and Prof Soumik Roy (Tezpur University), who spoke on the future of 3D printing technologies and smart material integration.

Session IV was devoted to the Internet of Things (IoT), emphasising on real-time data systems, smart infrastructures, and edge computing. Speakers included Dr Tanujjal Bora (Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand), Dr Ratnesh Mishra (BIT Mesra), and Zhidkov Andrei-Vadimovich, who emphasised on Indo-Russian cooperative strategies for IoT-enabled innovations.