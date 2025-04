PANGKENG/SIPENG, 26 Apr: Awareness programmes on semi-intensive mithun farming practices were organised by the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation, Siang district, in collaboration with the NRC on Mithun, Medzipema, Nagaland, at Pangkeng and Sipeng villages on Saturday.

During the programmes, the participants were informed about mithun housing, feeding, healthcare, breeding and waste management.

Medicines were also provided to the mithun farmers.