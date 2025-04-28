Beyond Shergaon: Time for a rural tourism push in Arunachal

[ Badak Yomgam ]

Shergaon’s past recognition as the best tourism village in India in 2023 in the silver category serves as a beacon, illuminating the untapped potential of rural tourism in Arunachal Pradesh. This achievement is commendable; it also highlights the fact that numerous other villages across the state hold similar, if not greater, promise waiting to be discovered and nurtured.

These villages, steeped in unique cultural heritage and nestled amidst breathtaking natural landscapes, offer an authentic and sustainable alternative to conventional tourism. However, realising this potential requires a concerted effort and focused intervention from the government.

To truly unlock the treasures of Arunachal’s rural areas, the government must prioritise the implementation of well-defined policies and practices. This includes strategic investment in developing basic infrastructure in a sustainable manner, and ensuring that development aligns with the ecological sensitivity of these regions. Furthermore, initiatives aimed at skill development for local communities are crucial, empowering them to become active stakeholders and beneficiaries of tourism.

Marketing and promotion efforts, highlighting the cultural experiences and natural beauty of these rural destinations, are also essential to attract discerning travellers seeking authentic encounters. Crucially, all tourism endeavours must adhere to a strict sustainability approach, safeguarding the environment and cultural integrity of these villages for future generations.

The time is ripe for the government to move beyond singular recognitions and adopt a comprehensive vision for sustainable rural tourism across Arunachal. By implementing thoughtful policies and providing the necessary support, the state can not only showcase its hidden gems but also empower its rural communities and pave the way for a truly enriching and responsible tourism sector. (The contributor is a PhD research scholar at NEHU, Shillong)