Tage Hailyang (07/02/1997)

Monday Musing

[ Tongam Rina ]

I saw a portrait of smiling Hailyang. Was it a pic taken on his wedding, or last Myoko?

The women surrounding the kitchen.

This must have been how it was each time

when he came home, surrounded by his loved ones, in that warm fireplace.

This time, not in person – he came home as a portrait.

Women in silence, in tears,

in prayers.

That calm picture screams of pain… and of what should not have been.

The hearth without the fire…

extinguished before time

by hatred and terror in a faraway land.

There were flowers

over the white sheet

and melting candles.

What should have been

a celebratory bouquet –

what’s left

is petals now

on the table,

and a wreath of marigold.

Calm-

a calm valley shattered by tears and grief.

Words are always empty.

This time it’s emptier and hollow,

but how the family,

how friends

must be longing

to hear one word from him.

How do we mourn

without anger and questions?

There will never be an answer.

How do you console a wife

who lost everything

in what should have been

a moment to talk,

to tell friends and family

what a splendid meadow it was?

The void of a lifetime.

How do you console

a parent

who is living the nightmare

of every parent…

to bury a child?

How do you console

a sibling

who just lost someone

who needed no explanation,

who just knew your heart

just by hearing one word you spoke?

How do you console a village,

That nurtured a child with love and pride,

watched him become

a protector of the skies?

How do you console a state

confused and hurt-

that you could be killed

for your religion,

for who you worked for?

There is darkness,

all around.

But could we gather

a moment

and tell him

that he did a good job?

And that he will continue

to inspire generations

to serve this nation?

And that he will always be loved

and tucked in our hearts,

in the pages of history

of our state –

for he was

a worthy son

who protected till the end.

You never wavered or withered, Hailyang.

You live forever, in our hearts and memories.

Rest in everlasting peace, Hailyang.