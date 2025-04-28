3 NSCN (Aangmai) operatives killed

Staff Reporter

LONGDING, 27 Apr: Three suspected operatives of the NSCN (Aangmai) were killed and two others were injured during a fierce encounter between a group of heavily armed militants and the Special Forces of the Army in Pongchau area of Longding district, bordering Naga-land on Sunday.

According to Longding police sources, a massive operation was launched jointly by security forces, comprising the Army, Assam Rifles, and state police, in search of two construction workers who were kidnapped by militants from Pongchau on Friday night.

Longding Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja Tamin confirmed the incident and informed that three bodies of suspected militants were retrieved from the place of occurrence and taken to Mon district of Nagaland by the Nagaland police for further processing, as the place of occurrence lies between Longwa in Nagaland and Pongchau in Arunachal Pradesh.