CS launches Kamlang tiger reserve website

KAMLANG, 29 Apr: Marking a milestone in the Kamlang Tiger Reserve’s (KTR) outreach and engagement efforts, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta launched the KTR’s website: https://kamlangtigerreserve.org, here in Lohit district on Monday.

The website is envisioned as a comprehensive resource to disseminate critical information on the reserve’s biodiversity, conservation programmes, visitor guidelines, and educational content. Also present were Lohit SP Thutan Jamba, Kamlang Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jumdo Geiyi, and Range Forest Officer Bunty Tao.

The website will also serve as a key tool in facilitating ecotourism by providing user-friendly access to travel details, permit procedures, and guidelines for responsible tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said, “This digital initiative is a significant stride towards connecting people with nature through knowledge and responsible tourism. The Kamlang Tiger Reserve represents one of our richest ecological treasures, and this website will serve as a window into its unique wildlife and conservation efforts.”

Lohit DC KN Damo in his address said that the platform would serve not only as a source of authentic information but also as an invitation for nature lovers and responsible tourists to experience Kamlang’s natural beauty firsthand.

DFO Geiyi expressed hope that the website would strengthen communication with the public and allow better coordination of conservation activities, visitor management, and awareness programmes.

Earlier in the day, the CS visited the KTR and interacted with forest officials, and trekked to the watch tower at Mithun Gate. He observed various avian species, including the great barbet, the paradise flycatcher, the streaked spiderhunter, and several others, highlighting the reserve’s rich ornithological diversity.

A key feature of the visit included a virtual tour of the KTR, presented through an in-depth multimedia presentation that offered a holistic view of the reserve’s ecological significance and ongoing conservation initiatives. Further, there was a screening of a documentary titled The Blurred Boundaries in the presence of the chief secretary, the Lohit DC, and other senior officials, shedding light on the reserve’s unique ecosystems and the concerted efforts to protect them.

As a token of appreciation, Gupta was presented with a framed photograph of Glaw Lake, along with a copy of Kamlang – At a Glance, commemorating the occasion.