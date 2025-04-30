APU organises seminar on economy

PASIGHAT, 29 Apr: The economics department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district organised a two-day seminar on the theme ‘Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in the Indian Economy and the Economy of Arunachal Pradesh’ from 28-29 April.

Addressing the inaugural session, APU Registrar Narmi Darang underscored the importance of “a research-oriented curriculum within the classroom.”

“Students who are not interested in research should not pursue a postgraduate degree, as such a path may not align with their interests and could lead to ineffective use of time and energy,” he said.

Furthermore, he emphasised on several key areas ripe for research, including social overhead capital, population growth, unemployment, inflation as a result of fiscal deficits, and sustainable development. He said also that, in the forthcoming academic session, four new departments will be established at the university. To support future students, he requested that the head of department ensure that research papers are well-organised and made accessible for reference.

The programme comprised two parallel technical sessions. The first day’s technical session was chaired by Dr Chiging Yamang and Dr Yab Rajiv Camder. In her remarks, Dr Yamang emphasised the importance of meticulous attention to research methodology, noting that the reliability, authenticity, and accuracy of any research papers are fundamentally dependent on this component. In a similar vein, Dr Camder encouraged the presenters to engage in comprehensive literature reviews, highlighting that a thorough understanding of existing information is essential for conducting high-quality research.

A total of 17 research papers were presented on the first day of the seminar.

The technical session of the second day was chaired by Dr Lige Sora and Obinam Libang, assistant professors of the economics department.

Dr Sora underscored the fundamental ethics of research, while Libang elaborated the key elements of creating an effective and engaging PowerPoint presentation.

Economics HoD Dr Tagam Dabi encouraged the paper presenters to integrate all suggestions provided by the resource persons into their work.