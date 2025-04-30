Two sentenced to 10 years’ RI for cannabis trafficking

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The special NDPS court has sentenced two individuals – Yowa Yare and Banti Singh – to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for supplying commercial quantities of cannabis.

The court also convicted and sentenced two others -Nguri Yayi and Charu Mala – to 5 years’ rigorous imprisonment for selling the contraband.

Itanagar Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh attributed the conviction to swift and effective investigation by the Itanagar police team. He specially commended Chimpu Police Station OC Inspector Neeraj Nishant for his outstanding investigation and commitment.

The capital police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy under ‘Operation Dawn’, targeting drug trafficking through enforcement, prevention, and community action.