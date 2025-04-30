Bihu celebrated at RGU

RONO HILLS, 29 Apr: Colourful cultural events marked the 22nd Bihu celebration organised at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on 26 April by the Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee of RGU, with support from the Assam Students’ Forum and the Assamese community at RGU.

The day began with a cultural rally, followed by flag hoisting, an open Bihu performance, and a drawing competition for school students.

A Bihu website launch and the release of an annual Bihu magazine, Rongili Rono, were among the event’s highlights, along with presentations of Borgeet, Satriya Nritya, and various Bihu dances performed by students, non-teaching staff, and invited groups.

Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, the RGU acting vice-chancellor and others attended the event.