Monsoon preparedness meeting held

SEPPA, 29 Apr: A meeting to review the district’s preparedness in view of the southwest monsoon was chaired by East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the ADC, SP, administrative officers, HoDs, the Fire Services OC, members of CBOs, the STCDC secretary, ToTs, community volunteers, and other key stakeholders.

The District Disaster Management Officer briefed the gathering on issues related to monsoon preparedness.

The deputy commissioner highlighted concerns over potential disasters such as rising water levels, landslides, and flashfloods. He stressed the importance of strict monitoring, effective planning, and public vigilance during the monsoon season.(DIPRO)