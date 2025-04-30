Sona exhorts CBOs to foster brotherhood

LIKABALI, 29 Apr: Education Minister PD Sona exhorted community-based organisations (CBOs) and clan-based organisations to foster brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among different tribes and clans in the state.

“The motive of CBOs and clan-based organisations should be to preach and foster brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among different tribes and clans in the state, especially for a state like ours, which has the record number of tribes and clans comprising its population,” Sona said while addressing the IXth Mita Conference-2025, organised by the Mita Ao Welfare Society (MAWS) here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

Deliberating on some of the societal bottlenecks turning stumbling blocks to developmental activities in the state, the minister said that the state’s developmental works “should not be marred by mere stray incidents involving two communities; rather it should always be taken as individual-specific ones and addressed as such.”

Responding to the demand of the people to establish a college in the district, the minister expressed apprehension over below average enrolment, which he said is happening in colleges and polytechnics,forcing their closure.

He termed the initiatives of the government in filling the human resources and infrastructure gaps as a Herculean task.

Speaking on development prospects, Sona said:”Mechukha has been honoured with the Best Mountain Destination Award at the India Today Tourism Awards-2025 and the tourists visiting there would make their entry at Likabali, which is the gateway not only to Mechukha but also to the entire erstwhile Siang and Subansiri belt.”

He said that people should pick up etiquettes and adopt hospitality and not hostility as the mantra to future development “which will be tourist-centric.”

Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, addressing the gathering, called upon the clan-based organisations to come forward with positive gestures and maintain cordial relationship with other clan members to make the society a perfect place for all to sustain and flourish. (DIPRO)