RGU blood donation camp

RONO HILLS, 30 Apr: The Green Bee Club of the department of sociology, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), organized a voluntary blood donation camp at the department premises on Wednesday.

The camp was held in collaboration with the Blood Centre – Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), the NSS unit of RGU, the Arunachal Sociological Forum, and the Aanwg Anya Foundation.

A total of 121 volunteers registered, out of which 64 units of blood were collected.

“The remaining volunteers were found ineligible to donate due to medical reasons; however, their spirit of participation was equally appreciated,” the release stated.

The event began with an awareness session highlighting the life-saving importance of voluntary blood donation. Medical professionals from TRIHMS ensured proper screening and safe collection throughout the camp.

The Green Bee Club expressed its gratitude to all collaborators, volunteers, faculty members, and students from other departments for their active participation and support.