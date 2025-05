ITANAGAR, 6 May: The 8th District Level Football and Volleyball Competitions for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT), organised by the Sports Department, Itanagar Capital Region, will be held at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu from 14 to 16 May.

The competition will be held for both boys and girls under 16 years of age.

The matches will be conducted on a league-cum-knockout basis and played in accordance with the existing laws of the game laid down by the FIFA and the FIVB. (DIPRO)