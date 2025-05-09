DNGC observes 24th death anniversary of Dera Natung

ITANAGAR, 8 May: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) commemorated the 24th death anniversary of Dera Natung here on Thursday. The event brought together students, faculty members, and guests to honour the enduring legacy of a revered leader who made significant contributions to the state.

The commemoration began with a solemn ceremony at the college campus, where the participants gathered to pay their respects with floral tributes at the statue of late Natung, followed by a moment of silence to reflect on his dedication and sacrifice for the nation.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his address to the gathering reflected on Natung’s exemplary life. “Born to a humble family of Sepai Natung and Yache Natung, Dera Natung was raised in Veo village of East Kameng district. He was an individual of remarkable versatility. An alumnus of the Sainik School in Imphal, he graduated with honours in political science from JN College, Pasighat in 1984, then completed his postgraduation from the Punjab University in 1986,” Dr Khan said.

He continued: “With a philosophy of simple living and high thinking, he (Dera Natung) emerged as a prominent students’ leader, and went on to serve as an MLA for three consecutive terms from the Pakke-Kessang constituency, starting in 1999. His profound contributions spanned various ministries, including sports and youth affairs, tourism, social welfare, art & culture, fisheries, library, education, and so on.”

The principal recounted the tragic loss of Natung, who passed away in a helicopter crash near Bhalukpong on 8 May, 2001, while on a mission to survey sites for new institutions in the Bomdila-Tawang region.

Dr Khan emphasised the importance of keeping Natung’s spirit alive: “He was an illustrious figure, a great leader, a thinker, a social worker, and above all, a compassionate human being. His commitment to education was transformative, leading to a significant evolution in the sector. In recognition of his tremendous contributions, this college was named in his honour on 27 May, 2001,” Dr Khan said, and urged the students to embody the values Natung represented, saying, “True homage would be fostering his legacy by working for the betterment of society, as he did during his short but impactful life.”

The event was attended by a large number of students, teachers, and others, who expressed their pride in being part of an institution named after such a legendary figure.

Among the attendees was All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) president and DNGC alumnus Lezen Gyadi, along with some executive members of the union. ANSU women’s wing general secretary Sunita Natung was also present.